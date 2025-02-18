New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629,831 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 41,279 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of American Airlines Group worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $723,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,088,188 shares of the airline’s stock worth $102,151,000 after buying an additional 508,119 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 199.9% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 149,304 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 99,513 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,904 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after buying an additional 787,671 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 57,339,666 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,498,000 after acquiring an additional 458,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

AAL opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Melius Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,865.80. The trade was a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

