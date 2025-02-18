New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 16,800.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W lowered Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.44.

MEDP opened at $340.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $302.01 and a one year high of $459.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.07.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

