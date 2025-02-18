New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,569 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Masco worth $13,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Zelman & Associates upgraded Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.32.

Masco Stock Up 1.0 %

MAS opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

