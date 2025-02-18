New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Incyte worth $11,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Incyte by 1.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Incyte by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 4.1% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.59.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $455,521.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.04. The trade was a 16.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $45,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,754.72. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,356 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $70.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 503.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.80%. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

