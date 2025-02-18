New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Baxter International worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of BAX opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.16, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $44.01.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baxter International from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Baxter International

Baxter International Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.