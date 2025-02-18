New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,458 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,458 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Evergy worth $13,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,532,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,469,000 after purchasing an additional 288,619 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Evergy by 25.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,848,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,650,000 after purchasing an additional 583,923 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 6,854.6% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,539,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 42.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,135,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,392,000 after purchasing an additional 634,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 131.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Mizuho started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Evergy Trading Down 0.3 %

Evergy stock opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

