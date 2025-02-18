New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 24,010 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,010 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $13,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 151.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 509,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,297,000 after purchasing an additional 307,175 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after buying an additional 156,380 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 5,844.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 101,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 99,348 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 236,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 96,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,021,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $363,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,342.40. This trade represents a 12.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $769,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,292.84. The trade was a 15.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,315,082. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $79.43.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

UNM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

