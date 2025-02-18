New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,119 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ITT were worth $13,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in ITT by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE ITT opened at $147.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.18. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.01 and a fifty-two week high of $161.13. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

About ITT

Free Report

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

