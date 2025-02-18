New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,233 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $14,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 238,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.50 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.45.

MAA opened at $157.05 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.23 and a 12 month high of $167.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.99. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

