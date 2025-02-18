New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,467 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Avery Dennison worth $12,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Avery Dennison by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.15.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY stock opened at $181.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.58 and its 200-day moving average is $203.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $178.72 and a twelve month high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $757,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,956. This represents a 34.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

