New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,512 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,020,000 after purchasing an additional 156,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 983,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,561,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 698,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 464,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $177.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.14. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $178.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 30,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total value of $4,477,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,454,764.88. The trade was a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 350 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $52,538.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,629.01. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,614 shares of company stock worth $6,323,731 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

