New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 912 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $11,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $346.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $405.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.50.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $380.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.38. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.00 and a 52-week high of $405.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total transaction of $92,652.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,964.94. This represents a 12.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Chamberlain sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.28, for a total value of $154,864.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,049.40. This trade represents a 13.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,997,621 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.