New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,194,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Amcor worth $11,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Amcor by 31.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,544,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,484,000 after buying an additional 1,096,664 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 39.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 24.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 634,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 124,945 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 78.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 217,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter worth $5,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Amcor Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

