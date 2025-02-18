Newmont (NEM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Newmont to post earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Newmont has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $89,082.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,199.77. The trade was a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $386,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,514.63. This trade represents a 6.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,154 shares of company stock worth $1,166,843 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.37.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

