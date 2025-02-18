Newport Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 600 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Tesla by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,716. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $355.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

