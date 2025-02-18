NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NICE were worth $7,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in NICE by 208.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in NICE by 48.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $176.49 on Tuesday. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $151.52 and a 12 month high of $270.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on NICE in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.93.

About NICE



NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

