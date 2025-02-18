Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Holdings Lowered by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Nordson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Nordson by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 price target (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.25.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $216.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $196.83 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.83 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 38.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total value of $82,657.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,159.50. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,703 shares of company stock valued at $374,069. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

