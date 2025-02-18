Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.13.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $137.75 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.89 and its 200-day moving average is $140.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.