NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698,117 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,184,613 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 6.5% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $496,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $138.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

