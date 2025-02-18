NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,890 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 41,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after acquiring an additional 24,233 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 205,272 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,939,000 after acquiring an additional 28,825 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $138.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.