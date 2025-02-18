Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Position Increased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,228,000 after purchasing an additional 114,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,589,000 after acquiring an additional 192,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,625,000 after acquiring an additional 380,626 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,949,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,830,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,893,000 after acquiring an additional 240,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Stories

