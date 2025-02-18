Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 44.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $212.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.33 and a 200-day moving average of $221.75. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $165.20 and a 52 week high of $250.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.99%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $563,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,253.33. This represents a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total value of $2,571,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,045.71. This trade represents a 54.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

