Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $128.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

