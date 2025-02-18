Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $13,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

