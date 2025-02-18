Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.8% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $100.60 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.67.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

