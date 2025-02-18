Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Position Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,319 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $11,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 4.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Regency Centers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on REG. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

Regency Centers Trading Down 3.5 %

REG stock opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $76.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average of $72.51.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 27.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

