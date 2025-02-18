Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Position Trimmed by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Revvity in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Revvity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RVTY shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Revvity from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,782. This trade represents a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $641,520.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,550.12. This trade represents a 21.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of RVTY opened at $112.34 on Tuesday. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.32 and a 12-month high of $129.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.15 and its 200-day moving average is $118.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 12.67%.

Revvity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.