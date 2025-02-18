Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Revvity worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 2,972.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Revvity by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Revvity by 7,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $641,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,550.12. This represents a 21.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,782. This trade represents a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Price Performance

RVTY stock opened at $112.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.90. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.32 and a 1 year high of $129.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.67%.

Revvity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

