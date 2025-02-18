Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Roblox by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 20,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Roblox by 277.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $9,923,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,260,537.62. The trade was a 51.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 26,154 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $1,724,594.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,502,189.26. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,120,348 shares of company stock worth $68,517,456. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Roblox Stock Up 1.7 %

RBLX stock opened at $66.62 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.82.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 795.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

