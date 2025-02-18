Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading 4.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Approximately 288,042,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 78,994,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £3.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.14.
Rockfire Resources Company Profile
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rockfire Resources
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.