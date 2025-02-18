Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 1,037 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,801,457,000 after purchasing an additional 395,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,777,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,064 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,012 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,160,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,652,589,000 after acquiring an additional 146,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,197,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,422,538,000 after acquiring an additional 949,875 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

