Ryerson (RYI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Ryerson to post earnings of ($0.48) per share and revenue of $1.00 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ryerson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $698.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08.
Ryerson Company Profile
