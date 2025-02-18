Ryerson (RYI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Ryerson to post earnings of ($0.48) per share and revenue of $1.00 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryerson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $698.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.