Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $656.01 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

RHP stock opened at $102.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $93.76 and a 1-year high of $122.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.