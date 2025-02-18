Sage Advisors LLC Sells 277 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sage Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.3% of Sage Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sage Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 948.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,814,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,844,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 976.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,055,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89,975,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,121.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,594,088,000 after acquiring an additional 82,998,328 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 842.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,209,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 975.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,833,894,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $233.04 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.50%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

