Savant Capital LLC Acquires 2,301 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 720,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $1,937,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 98,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,495,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,337,000 after acquiring an additional 165,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

