Savant Capital LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,350,000 after buying an additional 545,504 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 52.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 170,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 342,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after buying an additional 238,913 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39.4% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 157,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 44,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 487,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after buying an additional 54,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 144.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

