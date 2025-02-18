Savant Capital LLC Sells 4,325 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $987,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 45,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 35,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $53.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Read Our Latest Report on GIL

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.