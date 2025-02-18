Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $37,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $55.69.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $223,224.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,799.89. This represents a 15.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $2,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,202.88. The trade was a 22.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,782 shares of company stock worth $11,442,229. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

