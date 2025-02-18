Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,830 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 385.3% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 39,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 31,690 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 27,127 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 105,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 70,049 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

