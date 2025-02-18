Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.28% of Scully Royalty worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Scully Royalty Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of SRL opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76. Scully Royalty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Scully Royalty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

