Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 144 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.82). Approximately 781,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,436,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.80 ($1.84).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31. The firm has a market cap of £636.73 million, a P/E ratio of -89.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

