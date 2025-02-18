Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 144 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.82). Approximately 781,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,436,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.80 ($1.84).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.
