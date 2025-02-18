Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Trading Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 144 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.82). 781,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,436,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.80 ($1.84).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) price target on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SQZ

Serica Energy Stock Down 10.3 %

About Serica Energy

The firm has a market cap of £636.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31.

(Get Free Report)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.