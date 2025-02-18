Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Service Co. International worth $11,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 110,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,555 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total transaction of $218,810.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,667.36. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $4,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,588,694.63. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCI opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $89.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

