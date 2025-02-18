Shake Shack (SHAK) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Shake Shack to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $329.02 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shake Shack Trading Down 0.5 %

SHAK opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 639.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.34 and its 200 day moving average is $116.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $88,281.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,894.67. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile



Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

