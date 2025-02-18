Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Decreased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Shopify by 41.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Shopify by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $128.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.90 and its 200-day moving average is $93.20. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

