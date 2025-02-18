Short Interest in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Increases By 10.0%

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $155.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.16 and a 200-day moving average of $148.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $131.39 and a 52-week high of $223.98.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DECK. BTIG Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DECK

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,577.60. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $723,721.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,571,720.62. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,741. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.