Short Interest in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Declines By 5.8%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.16. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 23.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

GOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pareto Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 683.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 830.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also

