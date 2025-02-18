Short Interest in Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Drops By 5.3%

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 661,800 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 699,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,323.6 days.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HWDJF opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company’s product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

