Short Interest in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Drops By 5.6%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 8,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 49.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 145,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 47,923 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 17.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 29.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 89,114 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 190.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,104 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 160.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 51,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.51. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 48.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

View Our Latest Report on Nordstrom

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.