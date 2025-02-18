Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,129,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,181,000 after purchasing an additional 437,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,223,000 after purchasing an additional 344,658 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,672,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 70.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 559,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,571,000 after purchasing an additional 230,709 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $191,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,316.75. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

